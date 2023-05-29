Fire danger high in the Northwoods

High fire danger remains a concern in northeast Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin DNR website shows fire danger is high in Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Langlade and Lincoln Counties among others.

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the 15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated wildfire potential this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

The areas of greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and central Wisconsin.

Persistent dry weather over the past week and a half has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.

People are asked to be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildfire.

Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire.

Outdoor burning should not be attempted.