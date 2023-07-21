12th Annual Ride with Leinie to fundraise for bike trail development in Vilas County

Biking is big business in the Northwoods.

It’s both a massively popular sport and major contributor to Wisconsin’s economy.

In 2017, Wisconsinites spent $1.42 billion on bike-related expenses in the state according to official data.

As trail networks increase, local businesses continue to benefit from booms in traffic and spending.

The Ride with Leinie event is back next Saturday the 29th for another year to help support trails in Eastern Vilas County.

Dick and Katie Leinenkugel will lead two trail rides in the 12th annual “Ride with Leinie” on the Conover Phelps Trail.

“That's kind of a unique thing,” said Laura VanValkenberg, Ride Director at Ride with Leinie. “People get to actually ride with these people that have been such a huge part of beer making in Wisconsin, and they're very supportive of bike trails and silent sports and so forth in the North Woods.”

There’s a 20.4 mile ride with Dick on the Conover Phelps Trail or a 10.4 mile ride with Katie, his daughter.

Otherwise, you can also choose the road race option, with either a 16 or 39.2 mile ride.

After the ride, everyone will gather at Conover Town Park for a picnic lunch. In the evening, there will be a raffle.

“Ride with Leinie” is hosted by the Great Headwaters Trails Foundation.

Proceeds from the event will go towards trail development in Eastern Vilas County, like the Conover Phelps Trail and the river trail that will eventually connect Eagle River to St Germain.

Bikes will not be available to rent onsite at the event, but they should be available at local businesses like Your Boat Club in Eagle River.

There are no age restrictions on the ride, although you must be over 21 to partake in beer testing.