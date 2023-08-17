Extension of Manitowish Waters bike trail in the works

A near two mile extension of the Heart of Vilas County Trail in Manitowish Waters bike trail is in the works.

The addition will nearly double the number of town roads along Highway 51 with access to the bike trails.

The trail currently ends at Powell Road.

The new plan is to extend the trail along the Highway 51 corridor until it reaches Manitowish and Deer Path Town Roads.

Planning began this year.

They’ve already worked on securing DOT permits and fundraising.

Manitowish Waters Town Chairman John Hanson reported success after taxpayers were asked to provide donations in July.

“To date we’ve had good responses to that mailing, we have almost $100,000 in pledges and donations already and its growing every day," he said.

Overall, the bike trail extension committee is looking to raise $400,000.

They hope to have the trail completed by early summer next year.

Other expansions to the Heart of Vilas County Trail system are also in the works.

A group in Boulder Junction is working on the North Creek Loop along Highway H.

Great Headwaters Trail is working on the River Trail that would link the Heart of Vilas County Trail to Eagle River.