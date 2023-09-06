Bear season begins Friday in Wisconsin

Tomorrow ((Sept. 6)) marks the start date for bear hunting season in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants to remind hunters of some season regulations.

Zones A, B and D allow the use of dogs to help with the hunt for most of the season.

In Zones C, E, and F, dogs are not permitted.

The DNR also requires hunters to register their bears during the hunting season.

"They have to do harvest registration by 5 pm the day after harvest and the best way to do so is either online or calling the phone number," said Randy Johnson, large carnivore Specialist of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR also wants teeth from harvested bears to help them track the population.

More information on bear hunting can be found at the DNR’s Bear Hunting webpage.