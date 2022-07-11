© 2022 WXPR
All Things Outdoors

All Things Outdoors: Getting ready for bear season

Published July 11, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
bear-cubs-g2f4108d21_1280.jpg
Pixabay.com

It’s just mid-July, but many hunters are already getting ready for fall hunting seasons, including the bear season. Starting this month, hunters are able to train hounds in preparation for bear season.

In this week’s All Things Outdoors, WXPR’s Erin Gottsacker and DNR Conservation Warden Tim Otto talk about what goes into pre-bear season and what non-hunters should be prepared for.

You can listen to All Things Outdoors every other Monday on WXPR or wherever you listen you podcasts.

Got a question or topic you want to learn more about? Let us know in the sidebar.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
