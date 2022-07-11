All Things Outdoors: Getting ready for bear season

It’s just mid-July, but many hunters are already getting ready for fall hunting seasons, including the bear season. Starting this month, hunters are able to train hounds in preparation for bear season.

In this week’s All Things Outdoors, WXPR’s Erin Gottsacker and DNR Conservation Warden Tim Otto talk about what goes into pre-bear season and what non-hunters should be prepared for.

