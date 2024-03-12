© 2024 WXPR
New registration requirement will help DNR keep better track of fishing tournaments

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 12, 2024 at 7:15 AM CDT
Pixabay.com

Small fishing tournaments in Wisconsin will need to register with the DNR, even if they don’t need a permit.

The registration requirement takes effect April 1st and will be free of charge.

Larger tournaments and some specialized tournaments are already monitored and regulated through a paid permit system.

The DNR says there is little information on tournaments that don’t require a permit.

This registration requirement will help the DNR gather data on the number and types of tournaments held on Wisconsin’s waterbodies.

Anyone interested in hosting a fishing tournament in Wisconsin can visit the DNR’s Fishing Tournaments webpage for information about tournament requirements, registration deadlines and permit and registration forms.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
