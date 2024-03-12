New registration requirement will help DNR keep better track of fishing tournaments

Small fishing tournaments in Wisconsin will need to register with the DNR, even if they don’t need a permit.

The registration requirement takes effect April 1st and will be free of charge.

Larger tournaments and some specialized tournaments are already monitored and regulated through a paid permit system.

The DNR says there is little information on tournaments that don’t require a permit.

This registration requirement will help the DNR gather data on the number and types of tournaments held on Wisconsin’s waterbodies.

Anyone interested in hosting a fishing tournament in Wisconsin can visit the DNR’s Fishing Tournaments webpage for information about tournament requirements, registration deadlines and permit and registration forms.