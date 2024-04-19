The Great Wisconsin Birdathon is on

Not even the rumble of cars driving over the bridge on Kemp Street can drown out the sounds of birds on a spring morning in Rhinelander.

Northwoods Land Trust Land Conservation Associate and avid birder Frank Schroyer says despite our unusual winter, migrating birds have mostly been showing up when they usually do.

“We've had a couple of nice nights where there have been a lot of birds moving into the area, but it's sort of still a slow trickle this time of year, which is good,” said Schroyer. “This time of year is a little more relaxed and you can digest the species a little bit easier.”

Katie Thoresen / WXPR "It's actually got a lot of good habitat," said Schoyer about the Riverwalk Trail in Rhinelander. "It's actually really accessible, and it's a short walk. I don't always want to walk six miles to look for birds, so if I can come do a little 100 foot boardwalk by the river, that's good enough for me."

Thursday morning at the Riverwalk Trail along the Wisconsin River near the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce, he was pointing out the yellow rump warblers, red wing blackbirds, and pine siskins.

Schroyer will really be putting his skills to the test next month as he and a team from the Northwoods Land Trust will be taking part in the Great Wisconsin Birdathon.

“I actually also participate with the Up North Hammerheads is their team name. They’re the North Lakeland Discovery Center Bird Club. I actually do two different Birdathon days, because I'm just that crazy for it,” Schroyer said with a laugh.

Next month, each team will pick a day in the woods or on the water listening and looking for as many bird species as they can.

“It's just a fun way to look across the state and see what everybody is seeing and we find across Wisconsin. I think 270 some species last year, at least, which is kind of incredible to think about. Our team normally averages about 100 species per year, which, that's a good number to get to up here. It's not that easy,” said Schroyer.

While they count birds, people donate money that goes towards the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin’s Bird Protection Fund.

Last year, 72 teams across the state raised more than $122,000.

“[The Bird Protection Fund] supports Wisconsin's highest priority bird conservation projects. It ranges from restoring habitat to monitoring bird populations and research and education outreach efforts,” said Soumi Gaddameedi, the events and donor relations coordinator for the NRF.

Every year, NRF highlights a bird species. This year it’s the Bobolink, a species of special concern in Wisconsin because of declining grassland habitat.

Habitat destruction is one of the biggest drivers in bird population declines.

“We have a lot of great bird conservationists in the state that are trying to help combat that, but they are facing a lot of issues, from habitat loss to climate change,” said Gaddameedi. “This is definitely a great way for people to get motivated and kind of get together to go out and be inspired by birds, but also have a direct impact by funding work that supports them.”

In addition to the work NRF will do with money raised during the Birdathon, local non-profits that participate, like the Northwoods Land Trust, keep 50% of money their team raises to go toward bird conservation.

“When we talk about what the Land Trust does, it’s land conservation, which is habitat conservation, which is bird conservation,” said Schroyer. “It's a fun way to kind of have an impact as an organization and support the Bird Protection Fund.”

The Great Wisconsin Birdathon is going on now through June 15th.

There are many ways for people to participate. You can visit wisconsinconservation.org to learn more or sign up. That’s also where people can donate in support of a team.

