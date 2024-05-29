Walleye reproduction slipping in Crescent Lake in Oneida County

The DNR and Tribal representatives want to figure out what’s gone wrong with natural walleye reproduction on Crescent Lake in Oneida County.

The DNR will host a meeting June 4th to discuss a walleye rehabilitation effort.

They say until recently, Crescent Lake supported a strong, naturally reproducing walleye population.

Levels of natural walleye reproduction and recruitment have declined over time, and there are no simple answers explaining the cause.

The rehabilitation effort is a partnership with the DNR, Sakaogon Chippewa Community (Mole Lake) and Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission.

They aim to restore natural walleye reproduction and recruitment on Crescent Lake through management strategies.

That includes things like stocking efforts, stakeholder engagement, habitat assessment and surveys.

The meeting is June 4th at 6:00 p.m. at the DNR Service Center in Rhinelander.

Attendees can join in person or virtually on Zoom. Members of the public are strongly encouraged to RSVP or pre-register.

You can find more information about this event on the DNR’s Meetings and Hearings Calendar.