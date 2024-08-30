Boaters reminded to enjoy the water safely

Lakes will be busy places this Labor Day weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds people to keep safety in mind as the cast off.

They encourage the public to boat sober, and to always wear a life jacket on the water.

13-people have died so far this boating season, and nine were confirmed to have not been wearing a life jacket.

Alcohol use is also a concern.

“Alcohol use and poor decision-making are the two biggest contributing factors that lead to boating-related incidents,” said Lt. Darren Kuhn, DNR boating law administrator.

“Alcohol affects people very differently on the water than on dry ground. The constant exposure to sun, waves, wind and all other environmental factors increase the speed at which alcohol affects somebody while on the boat.”

State law requires all people born after Jan. 1, 1989, to take a boater education course before they are legally able to operate a motorboat.