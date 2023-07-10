All Things Outdoors: Boat Patrol

Between the 4th of July Holiday and hot weather, lakes in the Northwoods saw a lot of traffic this past week.

Wisconsin DNR wardens were also part of that traffic.

Conservation Warden Tim Otto says safety is his main priority when he heads out on the boat patrols.

“If that changes some of the behavior of people that they stop doing something unsafe just out of fear of a citation, but maybe it saves their life, maybe it actually saves them from some other injury that would truly ruin their weekend then I think it’s worthwhile,” said Otto.

Common violations Otto sees include not having enough life jackets for people on board, expired registration, and not following fishing regulations.