DNR encouraging safety for ATV/UTV operators

ATV and UTV crashes have killed 27 people so far this year in Wisconsin.

That includes two deaths in separate crashes in the Northwoods just last weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges ATV/UTV operators to ride safely.

That means wearing a helmet and seatbelt, staying sober and following posted regulatory signs on roadways.

At least 18 of the ATV/UTV victims this year were not wearing a helmet, and over half of the UTV victims were not wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone under the age of 18 is required by law to wear a helmet on an ATV or UTV, whether they’re driving the machine or riding as a passenger. All passengers, regardless of age, must wear a seatbelt when riding in a UTV.

It’s also important to follow regulatory signs on road routes, including stop signs and speed limits, and the machine's occupancy rules.

Over half of fatal crashes this year have occurred on roadways, including on public roads closed to ATV/UTV traffic, and vehicle occupancy was exceeded in several crashes.

More DNR conservation wardens and local law enforcement will be on trails and routes statewide September 6th through September 8th for an additional Think Smart Before You Start campaign.

The campaign is designed to increase safety.