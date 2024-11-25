Accidents involving tree stands can be one of the bigger risks during the deer hunting season

Getting into and out of a tree stand can be one of the more dangerous aspects of the deer hunting season.

Jennifer Doering, a physician assistant in the Emergency Room at Aspirus Wausau says nationwide, there are 6,800 deer stand accidents a year, with some of them happening locally.

“Tree stand injuries can range from minor fractures to life-altering conditions like traumatic brain injuries or paralysis,” says Jennifer Doering, PA-C, from the Aspirus Emergency Department. “We also see spinal fractures, internal organ damage, and long bone injuries, which can take years to recover from—or never fully heal.”

To help hunters reduce their risk of injury, Doering and the Aspirus team recommend these essential safety tips:

1. Inspect Your Equipment

Before heading out, examine your tree stand and surrounding area. Ensure straps, climbing gear, and tree stands are secure and free from wear or rodent damage. Select sturdy, healthy trees for new installations.

2. Always Use Safety Equipment

A properly secured safety harness can mean the difference between life and death. Always wear one and stay connected to a lifeline while climbing or sitting in your stand.

3. Avoid Carrying Gear While Climbing

Use a haul line to raise and lower equipment to avoid losing your balance.

4. Be Prepared for Emergencies

Keep your cell phone fully charged and, on your person, not in your backpack.

In addition to tree stand injuries, Doering advises hunters to be cautious when field-dressing deer or dragging heavy game to avoid lacerations and heart-related incidents.

“Hunting is a cherished sport, but it’s important to listen to your body, use proper tools, and ask for help when needed,” said Doering.