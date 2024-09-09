Hunters reminded of tree stand safety as archery deer season approaches in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s archery deer season opens Saturday, with a lot of hunters planning to use tree stands.

Tree stand accidents are a leading cause of hunting-related injuries.

Dr. Michael Clark with Aspirus MedEvac says falls from tree stands can lead to severe injuries.

"Many of these injuries are orthopedic, including wrist, ankle, and femur fractures," said Clark.

He also emphasizing the risk of head, neck, chest and abdominal injuries.

“The higher up you go, the more likely you are to sustain a significant injury,” said Clark

Recreation warden Joseph Mulrooney with the Wisconsin DNR talked about some of the common factors in falls.

“Usually they fall out when they’re climbing up, or they’re climbing down, which is why we highly recommend you stay connected to a tree with a tree strap. Not wearing a safety harness probably the second most common thing when people fall out of tree stands. They’re not wearing it, or they are wearing it and it’s just not connected to anything,” said Mulrooney.

Safety recommendations include staying connected, using your safety harness, inspecting gear to make sure it’s in good shape, and using haul lines to lift your equipment up to the stand.

You also need to know your location in case you need help.