Changes coming for purchase of state park passes

A change is coming to the state park pass system for the upcoming year with state officials hoping the switch will be more appealing to new applicants.

The pass gives you access to any state park in Wisconsin.

They save people money in the long run, with officials saying the pass will pay for itself after three visits.

The new model is valid for 12 months following the month of purchase rather than expiring at the end of the year.

Passes are $28 for Wisconsin residents, and $38 for non residents, officials say it's all about making it easier for Wisconsinites.

"It's a great program, because now no matter what time you're visiting the state parks or what type of the season you like to visit, you'd be guaranteed to get the full 12 months once you purchase that sticker," said Chris Pedretti, Business Operations Section Supervisor, DNR.

The money spent on a pass goes to funding and maintaining state parks in Wisconsin.

Check with the park you're headed to for hours they are open.

Passes will be available next week starting on Monday, December 2nd, 2024.

The updated passes were implemented from the 2023 Wisconsin Act 113, signed by the Governor in March.