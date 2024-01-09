Reservations to open for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state parks

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will begin accepting 2024 reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties Wednesday.

Applications can be mailed or dropped off at the state park, forest or recreational area where a reservation is being sought.

Wisconsin state park properties offer 10 accessible cabins to expand access to the outdoors.

These cabins are available only to people with disabilities and their guests and must be reserved ahead of time.

In general, the cabins are available from May to October every year.

Reservations fill up fast, so applicants are encouraged to fill out the application and prepare to mail it or drop it off Wednesday.

Reservations can also be made during the camping season, based on availability, by calling the property.

Larger cabins with amenities are located at:

· Buckhorn State Park

· Harrington Beach State Park*

· High Cliff State Park

· Kettle Moraine State Forest–Southern Unit (Ottawa Lake)

· Kohler-Andrae State Park

· Mirror Lake State Park**

· Potawatomi State Park

· Richard Bong State Recreation Area

Two rustic cabins are located at:

· Blue Mound State Park

· Copper Falls State Park

Learn more about the accessible cabins at the Accessible Cabins for People with Disabilities webpage.