© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cross Country Ski areas in U.P., Minocqua, receive high marks

WXPR | By John Burton
Published November 29, 2024 at 6:47 AM CST
ABR Ski Trails Facebook

Cross County Ski areas in the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin finished in the top ten in a ranking by readers of USA Today.

ABR Ski Trails at Ironwood finished in second place in the voting.

The 1,100-acre Nordic skiing center boasts over 45 miles of cross-country trails.

ABR Ski Trails' diverse trail system includes classic striding trails, combination skate and striding trails, snowshoeing trails, and trails for dog-pulled skijoring.

Finishing fourth on the list was Minocqua Winter Park.

USA Today says Minocqua Winter Park has over 50 miles of groomed trails traversing the region's glacier-carved terrain.

The park features a variety of beginner, intermediate, and advanced trails, which are groomed for both skate and classic skiing.

Devil’s Thumb Ranch in Colorado was in first place in the rankings.
Tags
Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports cross country skiingskiingskiWXPR NewsABR TrailsMinocqua Winter Park
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content