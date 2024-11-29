Cross Country Ski areas in U.P., Minocqua, receive high marks

Cross County Ski areas in the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin finished in the top ten in a ranking by readers of USA Today.

ABR Ski Trails at Ironwood finished in second place in the voting.

The 1,100-acre Nordic skiing center boasts over 45 miles of cross-country trails.

ABR Ski Trails' diverse trail system includes classic striding trails, combination skate and striding trails, snowshoeing trails, and trails for dog-pulled skijoring.

Finishing fourth on the list was Minocqua Winter Park.

USA Today says Minocqua Winter Park has over 50 miles of groomed trails traversing the region's glacier-carved terrain.

The park features a variety of beginner, intermediate, and advanced trails, which are groomed for both skate and classic skiing.

Devil’s Thumb Ranch in Colorado was in first place in the rankings.