Walleye emergency rule extended on the Minocqua Chain allowing harvest to continue

Anglers will be able to continue harvesting walleye on the Minocqua Chain this winter.

For nearly a decade, the chain has been catch and release only for walleye.

This was to give the Wisconsin DNR, Walleyes for Tomorrow, the Lac du Flambeau Tribe and many other partners time to restore walleye populations.

The lakes used to have a good walleye population, but the DNR saw noticeable declines in the early 2000s.

The work has had mixed results. Recent surveys have showed above three adults per acre on the entire chain which was a goal. The remaining issue is natural reproduction. It’s not happening on the Minocqua Chain.

The zero-bag limit was set to end when the 2025 fishing season begins, but the Lac du Flambeau Tribe harvest walleye during the spearing season this spring.

To keep things fair, the DNR requested the Natural Resources Board open harvest to the public. That emergency rule was approved in May and was set to expire at the end of January.

DNR Fisheries Regulations & Policy Specialist Kari Lee-Zimmermann spoke to the NRB at its Wednesday meeting.

“We’re utilizing the emergency rule to get us through until April when the sunset of the prohibition is,” said Lee-Zimmermann.

The board unanimously approved a new emergency rule, extending harvest until the zero bag limit was set expire originally.

The rule establishes a daily bag limit of 1 fish with an 18-inch minimum length limit, but walleye from 22 to 28 inches may not be kept.