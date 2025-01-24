DNR urges caution for those using recreational vehicles on snow and ice
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants people to watch out for dangerous conditions when riding recreational vehicles like ATV’s or snowmobiles.
That’s especially true on frozen water bodies.
There have already been two fatal UTV crashes and one fatal snowmobile crash in Wisconsin this year.
Two of the accidents happened on the ice.
They warned every waterbody has its own characteristics.
Check if the lake has inlets, outlets or narrows, is spring-fed or has currents, which can thin the ice, and watch out for pressure ridges or ice buckling.
Here are a few more safety tips to keep in mind when operating recreational vehicles during winter.
- Remember that ice is never completely safe under any conditions.
- The DNR does not monitor ice conditions. Local fishing clubs, outfitters and bait shops are the best sources for local current ice conditions.
- Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a personal flotation device or a float coat to help you stay afloat and to help slow body heat loss.
- Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride.
- Do not travel in unfamiliar areas.
- Carry a cell phone, and let people know where you are going and when you’ll return home.
- Slow down when traveling at night.
- Watch for pressure ridges or ice buckling. These can be dangerous due to thin ice and open water.