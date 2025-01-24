DNR urges caution for those using recreational vehicles on snow and ice

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants people to watch out for dangerous conditions when riding recreational vehicles like ATV’s or snowmobiles.

That’s especially true on frozen water bodies.

There have already been two fatal UTV crashes and one fatal snowmobile crash in Wisconsin this year.

Two of the accidents happened on the ice.

They warned every waterbody has its own characteristics.

Check if the lake has inlets, outlets or narrows, is spring-fed or has currents, which can thin the ice, and watch out for pressure ridges or ice buckling.

Here are a few more safety tips to keep in mind when operating recreational vehicles during winter.

