Update: Vilas County Board votes to open all county roads to ATV and UTV traffic

Update 1/28/25 3:51 p.m.: The Vilas County Board voted 10-9 to open county highways to ATV and UTV drivers.

This excludes County Trunk Highways located in the Sovereign Nation of Lac du Flambeau.

Vilas County is looking to open up it's county roads to ATV and UTV drivers.

The county board will vote on the issue Tuesday, January 28th.

"This request came in for the Vilas County ATV Alliance that we would open up the rest of the county roads and in the towns that don't have any ATV routes in them right now," Said Todd Bierman, the Vilas County Parks and Recreation Supervisor.

Many towns which have already opened up their county roads and town roads have seen a shift for the better in the economy, while other towns have their doubts about opening up the roads.

"The communities that do have AVT's open, they see a difference with the people coming into the towns, gas stations, restaurants and everything else," said Bierman. "There are some towns where it's a silent sport area, and I can understand their feelings to this."

If passed, Vilas will open up all county roads. Towns would not have to open up their town roads if they did not wish to.

"It would just be the county roads. That's up to the towns to decide how they want to proceed with opening up their town roads," said Bierman. "The opening of the county roads opens up connections to Iron County and opens up more connections to Michigan."

The proposed ordinance specifically excludes the Sovereign Nation of Lac du Flambeau.

Tuesday will be when the vote happens and if approved, it may take a little time before ATV drivers notice any difference on the county roads.

"Well if the resolution is approved, signed, and put into place, then it would take the county highway department to go up and put signs in the area for it before the trails would open," said Bierman. "With the weather now and putting sign posts in, it'll probably happen in the spring and the summer."

Bierman says if the vote passes with majority, drivers won't need any special permits, but they will need to stay off any numbered highways.

They say this will only be exclusive to lettered county roads and town roads if that town allows.