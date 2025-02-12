Natural Resources Board eliminates outdated rule on carrying guns while fishing

Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board has eliminated a rule that said people could not carry a gun while fishing on the water or on the shore.

The rule originally was meant to protect fish from being harvested with a firearm but hasn’t been enforced in recent years.

A conflict developed when Wisconsin approved the concealed carry of firearms.

Fisheries Regulation Specialist Kari Lee Zimmerman spoke to the board at a recent meeting.

“This has been in effect for many, many years. However, the DNR has determined there has been a change in circumstances since the provision was first enacted. As a result, it is now in conflict with state law,” said Zimmerman.

Enforcement of the provision had been suspended.

Fish will be protected even without the rule.

“If the rule is repealed, fish would remain protected from firearm harvest under NR 20.051 of administrative code which generally prohibits the taking of fish by means other than hook and line except as specifically authorized,” said Zimmerman.

The Natural Resources Board acted to officially take the rule off the books.

