DNR considering change to walleye regulations for Crescent Lake in Oneida County

Changes will be considered for Walleye fishing rules on Crescent Lake in Oneida County.

A meeting in March will help the DNR learn how the public feels about it.

The DNR proposes to change fishing regulations for walleye on Crescent Lake in Oneida County to match the standard Ceded Territory walleye regulation of a minimum length of 15 inches.

Walleye from 20 inches to 24 inches could not be kept, with a daily bag limit of three fish with only one fish over 24 inches.

This proposed regulation change comes after the Crescent Lake rehabilitation partner group detected a strong year class of age-1 walleye in fall 2024.

The change is meant to minimize the harvest of juvenile walleye while protecting the current spawning adult population.

A meeting on the proposal will take place March 18th at 6:00 p.m. at the DNR Service Center in Rhinelander and virtually via Teams.

To ensure there’s enough room for everybody, members of the public are strongly encouraged to RSVP to Nathan Lederman at Nathaniel.Lederman@wisconsin.gov.

If the public is in favor, the proposed regulation would take effect on Saturday, May 3, 2025.