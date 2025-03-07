Snowmobile trails reopen in Vilas and Oneida Counties

Snowmobile trails in Vilas and Oneida County reopen for the weekend.

In Oneida County, trails reopen at noon Friday and will shut down again Monday morning.

There are some specific trail segments that will remain closed in Oneida County.

All lake and river trails in Oneida County are considered unsafe and should not be used.

In Vilas County, snowmobile trails open as of 8:00 a.m. Friday.

Riders are encouraged to exercise caution, as trails will be in rough, late season condition.

Iron County trails previously reopened.