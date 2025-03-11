Warm weather shutting down snowmobile trails

Warm weather recently appears likely to have ended the snowmobile season.

Iron County trails closed as of Tuesday morning for the season.

They thanked clubs for their hard work and dedication in making the best of a shortened season.

Vilas County trails also closed as of Tuesday morning, but for now they are calling it a temporary closure.

They say warm weather and high traffic since the last snowfall have taken a toll.

Many areas are showing bare ground and pavement.

The Vilas County Snowmobile Alliance says if conditions change and trails are deemed safe, trails could reopen.

Oneida County trails closed Monday.

The latest snowmobiling can run is March 31st, when easements expire.