Minocqua man honored for tourism contribution

WXPR | By WAOW Television
Published March 13, 2025 at 8:27 AM CDT
Will Jeffrey
WAOW Television
Will Jeffrey

A Minocqua man is being honored for his exceptional contribution to Wisconsin tourism.

Will Jeffrey is one of six recipients of this year's Governor's Tourism Award.

Jeffrey is the founder of the American Pond Hockey Invitational - he started the event in 2023 to boost winter tourism in Minocqua, seeing it grow into an event that attracts competitors from all around the world.

While the event started as a hockey tournament, it's quickly grown into a winter festival style event with something for everybody.
Oneida county tourism
