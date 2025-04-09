Input sought for County Deer Advisory Councils

Those with thoughts on deer management in Wisconsin can share them with local County Deer Advisory Councils.

They’re seeking feedback on things like harvest quotas, management zones and more ahead of the 2025 deer season.

This year, County Deer Advisory Councils in the Northern and Central Forest deer management zones will make recommendations on numbered deer management units.

Boundaries in the Northern Forest Zone were changed from county lines to create habitat-based deer management units.

Some County Deer Advisory Councils will make multiple recommendations based on the number of units within a county's borders.

Each county in Wisconsin has a County Deer Advisory Council that meets annually to provide input and recommendations to the DNR on local deer management based on deer herd metrics, county management goals and the public feedback they receive.

These recommendations are reviewed and set annually to allow for adjustments in response to the previous year's deer harvest, winter severity and other factors.

The survey link will be available on the County Deer Advisory Council webpage through April 13th.

You can also attend a local County Deer Advisory Council meeting, which will be happening around the state from April 21 through May 1.

More details, including meeting locations, are available in the 2025 County Deer Advisory Committee Meeting Schedule.