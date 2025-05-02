Wisconsin inland fishing season opens Saturday

Wisconsin’s inland fishing season opens across the state Saturday.

The Wisconsin DNR asks those hitting the water to be careful not to spread aquatic invasive species.

They say to remove all plants and animals from boats before moving them, drain any water, and never move live fish.

They also want people to stay safe and recommend always wearing a life jacket.

No matter where anglers decide to fish, all Wisconsin residents and nonresidents age 16 or older are required to purchase a fishing license.

Annual resident licenses cost $20 each, or purchase a spousal license for $31 so you and your spouse can fish together.

All fishing licenses and stamps can be purchased online via Go Wild, at a registered sales location or at DNR Service Centers.

With more than 15,000 inland lakes, 42,000 miles of perennial streams and rivers, 1,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline and 260 miles of the Mississippi River, there are plenty of great places to wet a line over opening weekend.