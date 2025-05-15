Safety courses encouraged as riders get ready to hop on ATVs and UTVs

The Wisconsin DNR hopes people interested in riding an ATV or UTV will get a safety certification.

You can do that by taking an approved course.

In 2024 alone, 40 people died in ATV/UTV crashes in Wisconsin.

Most of them didn’t have a helmet on.

Simple steps can help prevent deaths.

Any operator at least age 12 and born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, is required to complete a DNR-approved safety course and carry their proof of certification while riding.

“The primary focus of our safety education course is preventing crashes that lead to injuries and fatalities,” said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, Wisconsin DNR off-highway vehicle administrator. “We want folks to create positive memories and have a great experience on our trails, and that only happens if everyone returns home safely at the end of the trip.”

Even for those not required to take the course, it can be helpful.

If operators aren’t required to complete a class, the DNR encourages them to brush up on their skills and knowledge.

Visit the DNR’s website to sign up for a course or learn about becoming a safety education instructor.