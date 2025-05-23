Those enjoying the outdoors urged to 'Keep Wildlife Wild'

As people enjoy the Northwoods, the Department of Natural Resources hopes they’ll help keep wildlife wild.

They encourage you to keep a respectful distance and observe wildlife from afar.

Keep kids and pets away as well.

One common mistake is believing a young animal on its own is an orphan.

For instance, deer will often leave their young fawns in a secluded spot while off browsing.

"Wisconsin is home to many diverse wildlife species that provide ample opportunities for viewing throughout the year," said Jenna Fastner, DNR captive wildlife health specialist.

"While many of these encounters are harmless, there are times when well-intentioned individuals disrupt wildlife because they mistake a lone young wild animal for an orphan. It is important to protect wildlife by contacting the DNR or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator before intervening."

Here are a few ways that you can help keep Wisconsin's wildlife wild:



Always observe from a distance and keep pets and children away; wild animals view people and domestic animals as predators and can become highly stressed when we're around.

Do not feed wild animals. Not only do they have specialized dietary needs, but feeding can also lead to habituation and dangerous behavior towards humans.

Be mindful of how wildlife are portrayed on social media. Wild animals are not pets. Promoting inappropriate interactions, such as handling young wild animals, can negatively affect human and wildlife health.

Wildlife need to learn normal social behaviors from their own species, which is best accomplished in a natural setting.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a wild animal, always contact the DNR or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for advice before intervening.

The DNR has various resources to help determine when a young wild animal needs help and when it's best to leave them in their natural environment. Visit the DNR's Keep Wildlife Wild webpage for species-specific tips on deciding if a young wild animal is truly orphaned or in need of help.