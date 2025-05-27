Turtles may be crossing roads as they look for a place to nest

Turtles can be seen crossing roads this time of year as they look for a place to nest.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources encourages people to slow down and watch out for them.

Drivers can help reduce turtle road mortality by being cautious when driving near swamps, lakes and rivers.

Road deaths are a leading cause of turtle decline throughout Wisconsin.

The state’s 11 turtle species lay eggs in shallow, buried nests.

They can sometimes choose the gravel along the edge of a road as a spot to lay their eggs.

“Nesting season is an important but risky time for turtles,” said Andrew Badje, Wisconsin DNR conservation biologist. “They’re more active and they face threats like road mortality while crossing roads and increased levels of predation from raccoons, skunks and coyotes. Some protected species are also taken from the wild and sold in the illegal pet trade both in state and overseas. Protecting adult females and turtle nests in the wild is essential for conserving Wisconsin’s turtles for future generations.”

Here are some ways Wisconsinites can help turtles from now through July:



Protect nests: Follow instructions and a step-by-step video on how to build a nest cage that keeps predators out and allows hatchlings to exit on their own.

Drive cautiously: Slow down, be alert and reduce distractions, especially on roads near wet areas, lakes and rivers.

Share your sightings: Report turtle observations, road crossings and nest sites using the DNR’s reporting form to help us manage and protect turtles more effectively. You can also report suspicious illegal activity associated with turtles to the DNR’s Violation Hotline online or by calling or texting 800-847-9367.

Keep Wildlife Wild: Help protect Wisconsin’s native turtles by keeping wild turtles in the wild and not releasing pet turtles.

Donate: DNR conservation efforts for endangered and threatened species wouldn’t be possible without support from the Endangered Resources Fund.

Learn more about turtles on the Wisconsin Turtle Conservation Program webpage