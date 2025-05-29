Anniversary celebration planned for Northern Highland-American Legion state forest

The state’s largest forest property will be celebrating it’s 100th anniversary.

The Northern Highland-American Legion state forest covers 236-thousand acres in the Northwoods.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is inviting people to attend a 100th anniversary celebration at the Crystal Lake Day Use area pavilion.

The celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 7th.

The roots of Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest's conservation efforts trace back to 1904 when Wisconsin appointed its first state forester, Edward Merriam Griffith.

His work led to the creation of Wisconsin's first state forest reserve, which eventually became the state forest.

The state forest was established in 1925 and was Initially set up to protect the headwaters of the Wisconsin, Manitowish and Flambeau rivers.

The forest is now a hub for outdoor recreation, including hiking, fishing, hunting, and both nonmotorized and motorized activities.

Visitors are invited to join in commemorating the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest's rich legacy and ongoing commitment to preserving the state's natural heritage with a day full of activities. See the full schedule of events online.