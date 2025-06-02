Volunteer landowners sought to host hunts for those with disabilities

Every year, volunteer landowners help those with disabilities keep up their tradition of hunting.

The Wisconsin DNR is looking for landowners to host hunters with disabilities for the Gun Deer Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities.

It takes place in October.

Landowners need to have at least 60 acres available and be able to host at least three hunters.

You need to complete an online application by July First.

"This special hunt has been providing hunters with disabilities accessible opportunities to deer hunt for over 30 years," said Brooke VanHandel, DNR assistant deer and elk specialist. "This hunt is only possible through our landowner sponsors. Their willingness to partner with hunters and open their properties each year allows more individuals the opportunity to participate in Wisconsin's deer hunting tradition."

The Gun Deer Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities began in 1992 and provides hunting opportunities for approximately 400 hunters each year.

For more information, visit the DNR's Deer Hunting For Hunters With Disabilities webpage.