Identities determined for two people found dead on Isle Royale

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 13, 2025 at 6:39 AM CDT
Isle Royale National Park
/
Two people found dead at a remote campsite at Isle Royale National Park have been identified.

However, their names still haven’t been released publicly.

A post on the Isle Royale National Park Facebook Page says the next of kin of both people have been notified.

The post says there is no known threat to the public.

The two people were found dead Sunday at South Lake Desor Campground.

Because of the remote location, a fixed wing aircraft and a helicopter were used to assist with transportation for the investigation, which is ongoing.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
