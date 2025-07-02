© 2025 WXPR
Operation Dry Water to promote sober boating

WXPR | By John Burton,
Wisconsin DNR
Published July 2, 2025 at 6:41 AM CDT
Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Tim Otto patrols Boom Lake.

Plenty of people will be on the water over the 4th of July Holiday weekend, and some of them will probably be drinking.

The Wisconsin DNR will join law enforcement agencies across the country for Operation Dry Water.

It’s an annual campaign to prevent boating while impaired, to help keep the waters safe for everyone.

DNR conservation wardens and local law enforcement will be on the state’s lakes and rivers for Operation Dry Water, sharing education about safe boating while watching for operators who may be impaired or causing safety problems for themselves and others.

Nationally, alcohol continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater fatalities and a significant cause of boating incidents, according to the most recent U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics.

Operation Dry Water promotes a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol on the water, meaning they encourage everyone on the boat — not just the operator — to remain sober.

Operation Dry Water is coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators in cooperation with law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Learn more about the campaign on the Operation Dry Water website.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
Wisconsin DNR
