Woman injured in bear attack in northwest Wisconsin

A bear attacked a woman in Northwest Wisconsin.

The DNR is investigating after the bear hurt a 69-year-old woman near the Town of Comstock in Barron County.

The woman was able to call 911 after the attack Saturday afternoon and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials looking for the bear located a cub in a tree, indicating the attack involved a sow and a cub.

Efforts to capture the bear are ongoing, and several bear traps have been set at the scene.

DNR wardens and USDA Wildlife Services staff attempted to track the bear with the aid of a trained bear hound dog, but the search was unsuccessful.

It is unknown why the attack occurred. DNR wardens continue to investigate the incident to learn more details and a possible cause.

Black bears are generally secretive, not aggressive and tend to avoid humans as much as possible.

USDA Wildlife Services responds to 500-600 nuisance bear complaints annually. Between 70-80% of complaints are resolved by providing recommendations to the complainant, most often the removal of an attractant like a food source. Trapping and relocation of bears is the primary abatement option when direct control is needed.

Incidents of black bears attacking or killing humans are very rare but do occur both in Wisconsin and across the country.

No human fatalities have resulted from encounters with wild black bears in recorded Wisconsin history.

Best Practices In Bear Country

Follow these tips to stay safe should you encounter a bear.



Minimize food attractants around your residence or camps.

Bird feeders should be only used in the wintertime or brought in at night and made inaccessible to bears. Deter bears by hanging feeders 10 feet from the ground and five feet out from any surface. If a bear does find the feeder, remove it immediately. Keep garbage cans secured, clean and inside sheds if possible. Do not leave loose garbage around. Do not leave pet food outside. Keep grills clean and secure.

If you encounter a bear in your yard or around your home:

Place yourself in a secure area so the bear has a clear escape path. Make a lot of noise by yelling, honking a car horn or banging pots and pans. Consider installing motion-activated water sprinklers, lights or alarms.

If you encounter a bear while hiking, hunting or camping:

Never approach a bear. Do not run. Do not lie down or play dead. Talk to the bear or start shouting if it doesn’t leave. Raise your arms above your head and wave them to appear larger than you are. Slowly back away and don’t turn your back on the bear. Always leave an escape route for the bear. Fight back if attacked.



More info on living with bears in Wisconsin is available on the DNR website.