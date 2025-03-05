DNR wants to know about bear den locations to help with research

Anyone that finds a black bear den is asked to let the DNR know.

It’s to help with the Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey.

They hope to get a better idea how bear are reproducing in each management unit, and create better population models.

They also want to know if consumption of human food sources impacts bear reproduction.

They ask people to provide GPS coordinates of the den, a photo showing its surroundings, and any information on bear activity near the sight.

DNR staff will work with den reporters and landowners to visit the den before deciding to survey it, determining if the den is safe, accessible and in use.

The research team may be unable to visit every reported den location this season.

Dens that are known to be currently occupied will be prioritized.

DNR staff will collect biological data from these dens, including sex, weight and body measurements.

Mother bears, or sows, will be outfitted with GPS collars, one of the most important pieces for collecting data.

Collars help staff learn more about bear foraging behavior and locate the sows in the following years.

Revisiting the sows will help staff determine the reproductive success of each sow, such as her litter frequency, litter size and the survival rates of the cubs.

Data on sow weight, body measurements and age are also collected.

To report a known black bear den, visit the DNR's black bear den submission form.