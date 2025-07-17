Citizens asked to help monitor game bird populations in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources hopes to recruit some citizen scientists to help keep track of game bird populations.

The Game Bird Survey is open now through the end of August.

Information gathered will help the DNR know how to manage populations.

The survey will help measure how the birds are reproducing.

Participation in the Game Bird Survey requires no registration, and observations can be recorded using a mobile device.

“Wherever you are in Wisconsin, you can help the DNR manage wildlife by collecting data in your area,” said Paul Frater, DNR surveys coordinator. “Sightings can easily be submitted through our Survey123 app, and every submission helps us understand how game birds are doing throughout the state.“

Members of the public can collect information on the types and numbers of game bird broods they observe during the summer months.

This information is the basis for monitoring the reproduction of game birds for that breeding year.

The deadline to submit observations is Aug. 31, 2025.

More information and a link to download the survey is available on the DNR’s Game Bird Survey webpage.