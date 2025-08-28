ATV-UTV safety a special focus during Labor Day weekend

DNR wardens and county recreation deputies will be increasing ATV/UTV patrols this weekend.

It’s part of the DNR’s Think Smart Before You Start campaign.

Wardens and deputies from county sheriff’s offices statewide will monitor for risky behaviors and provide safety tips.

“These campaigns have been an effective tool for us to work with our partners and address risky behaviors that lead to crashes,” said Lt. Jake Holsclaw, Wisconsin DNR off-highway vehicle administrator.

“Things like operating while intoxicated (OWI), speed and careless operation are always a focus for us. At the end of the day, our goal is to prevent fatalities and make our trail and route systems safer for all users.”

Officers will be watching for OWIs, speed and careless operation, as well as helmet and seatbelt use.

There have been 28 deadly UTV/ATV crashes in Wisconsin in 2025.

Most of them were not wearing seatbelts or helmets, and alcohol and speed were frequent contributing factors.

“Anyone who is riding in a UTV needs to have their seatbelt fastened. If you’re under 18, you’re required to wear a helmet,” said Holsclaw. “This gear takes very little effort to wear but makes a huge difference in the event of a crash.”

Learn more about riding safely in Wisconsin and sign up for a safety course on the DNR’s website.