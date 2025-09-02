Satellite imagery shows less wild rice this year in northern Wisconsin

This year’s wild rice crop in northern Wisconsin appears likely to be lower than last year.

That follows a pattern seen in recent years.

Crop estimates can now be done using satellite imagery.

The Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission says imagery suggests that surface coverage of wild rice is 18% less than last year.

Researchers say annual wild rice production across the region is strongly linked to climate and weather events over the previous year.

"The 2025 season has brought a mix of conditions, including several notable storm systems," said Kathy Smith, Ganawandang manoomin (she who takes care of wild rice) with the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission.

"A fast-moving windstorm in mid-June produced widespread wind damage and heavy rainfall across the upper Midwest. In late June, some areas saw 6-7 inches of rain in a short period, contributing to temporary high-water levels on seepage lakes."

In addition to climate-related factors, wild rice production can be hindered by several human-induced factors.

One of the most impactful activities is boating from late spring through the summer.

Waves created by boats will uproot growing rice plants during vulnerable stages of growth when they are just below or above the surface of the water.

Boaters on known wild rice lakes are encouraged to practice slow/no wake near shallow areas that might have wild rice growing.

Wild rice harvesting is open to all Wisconsin residents with a wild rice harvester license.

Wild rice maturity typically ranges from late August through mid-September, but varies between water bodies and rice beds.

Jason Fleener, DNR wetland habitat specialist, stresses the importance of waiting to harvest wild rice until it falls with relatively gentle strokes while "flailing" or "knocking" using ricing sticks.

If little to no rice is falling, it is best to try harvesting a few days later.

Kernels toward the top of the seed head tend to mature and fall first.

Harvest efforts on immature beds inhibit the maturation of the rice kernels, negatively impacting the harvest experience for others and the long-term sustainability of wild rice production.

"Some lakes might be ready to harvest up to two weeks before other lakes," Fleener said.

More information on harvesting wild rice, licensing and harvest regulations is available on the DNR's Wild Rice Harvesting webpage.