DNR reminds deer hunters to watch out for wandering elk

Hunters taking to the woods in Wisconsin need to know the difference between an Elk and a Deer.

The DNR says elk occasionally wander outside of where you would normally expect to find them in the Clam Lake and Black River ranges.

That’s especially true during the fall breeding season.

How To Identify An Elk:



Adult elk are larger than adult deer. An adult elk stands about 1-2 feet taller than an adult deer at the shoulders. An elk calf will be about the same size as an adult white-tailed doe but will display similar coloration to adult elk.

Spot the difference in the antlers. White-tailed deer antlers curve forward, whereas elk antlers are larger and sweep back from their heads.

Look for color markings. Elk have a tan rump patch, black legs and a dark brown mane. Deer have legs the same color as their bodies, a white throat patch and a fluffy white tail.

Additional markers. Elk moving throughout the state may have noticeable markers, including colored ear tags or tracking collars. These collars are fixed around the neck and are typically orange in color, sometimes with a visible printed number.

There are still isolated incidents where hunters mistake and elk for a deer.

Illegally taken elk can result in a find and revocation of hunting licenses.

Observations of elk outside the management zones can be reported to the DNR through the Wildlife Observation Tool.