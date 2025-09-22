Effort renewed to make the Apostle Islands a National Park

Another effort will be made to make the Apostle Islands Wisconsin’s first National Park.

The island group in Lake Superior is currently designated a National Lakeshore.

Congressman Tom Tiffany last week reintroduced the Apostle Islands National Park and Preserve Act.

“Wisconsin’s Apostle Islands are a national treasure and deserve the distinction of becoming the state’s first National Park. Elevating the Apostle Islands would continue to preserve these Lake Superior treasures, honor our state’s heritage, and deliver lasting benefits to surrounding communities for generations to come,” said Rep. Tiffany.

Some concerns were raised when the idea was brought up in the past.

Impacts on the environment were one worry, as were concerns about having enough housing and the infrastructure to handle a possible increase in visitors.

The Red Cliff Band of Chippewa also wanted to know if treaty rights might be affected.

Tiffany’s press release says the legislation affirms all treaty rights and Tribal sovereignty.

The Apostle Islands were designated as a National Lakeshore in 1970.

Rep. Tiffany’s press release says the legislation would elevate the current Lakeshore to National Park status without changing its existing boundaries.

Sand Island would become a National Preserve to ensure continued hunting access.

Management and protection of the Apostle Islands National Park and Preserve would remain under the National Park Service.