Rhinelander City Council weighs two options for walking paths for west side residents

The City of Rhinelander is once again trying to find a way to make it safer for people living on the west side of the city to get downtown walking or biking.

The city council has had some discussions over the last couple of years about how to create a safer route.

At Monday night’s meeting, two routes were proposed to the council.

One would create a short boardwalk connecting West Hill Drive to Phillips Street.

The other would create a longer gravel or paved path connecting the two streets.

“The biggest thing that I'm concerned about is the safety factor. Anybody that's driven down Davenport Street, although it has just recently been renovated a bit, it's still everybody goes faster than what the speed limit is. It's not a safe space to walk. I truly feel that we need to have this move forward for safety sake,” said Alderperson Carrie Mikalauski.

Concerns about costs, lighting, and the easement needed for the longer path were all raised by city council members.

Either project could cost upwards of $65,000.

Mayor Kris Hanus pointed out the city is struggling how to figure out how to pay the cost of making Coolidge Avenue safer for pedestrians, which he says would get more use by people.

“Something to keep in mind, as representing the City of Rhinelander, is try to look at the bigger picture too, of what projects should take priority with the limited funds we have,” said Hanus.

Ben Meyer—who lives on the west side of the city—has been advocating for a solution for years.

He spoke during public comment in favor of either option.

“If Rhinelander wants to be a place that's welcoming to young families like mine, where young families like mine and business owners want to come, want to stay, want to keep their families, it's projects like these that make Rhinelander an attractive place to be, a walkable, bikeable community is an attractive place to be and live,” said Meyer.

City Council passed a motion to get quotes for the work and look at different grant funding options.

Several members also want to hold a hearing to get public feedback.

Editor’s note: Ben Meyer is a former WXPR employee and news contributor.