Tiny bullet fragments can expose hunters to lead

Hunters using lead ammunition during the upcoming firearm deer season need to keep in mind the risk of lead exposure.

Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board recently heard a presentation on the concern of lead in venison, due to the use of lead ammunition.

“There is a concern about it fragmenting and spreading in the deer. And so really what we give is more guidance on, one, if you want to prevent that, use lead-free ammunition. But if you use lead ammunition, then there are steps you can take to specifically address and reduce your risk to exposure of lead in venison,” said Brian Weaver of the Department of Health Services.

While lead-free ammunition is the best option, some people won’t make the switch to lead free ammunition because of the cost.

Education on reducing the risk is also important.

“The reality is that people are using the ammunition. So, as a public health perspective, we have to inform and advise the public on how to minimize or reduce the risk. We do the same thing for individuals whose homes are supplied by lead service lines. If they're not removed, we know we can't do it all at once, it'll take time to educate the public, so we educate them on how to reduce their risks,” said Weaver.

Concerns also exist that lead may be present in venison donated to food pantries.

Lead is a toxic metal that is especially dangerous for children.

In addition to the risk to human health, lead ammunition can be a concern for wildlife that may eat deer remains left behind by hunters.