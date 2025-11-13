Downhill resorts start snow making, while cross-country skiers get in some early season laps

Some area ski resorts got in some snowmaking ahead of this weekend’s warm up.

Granite Peak Ski Resort in Wausau fired up their snowmaking machines this weekend.

Nate Ropisarda is the Content and Brand Manager at Midwest Family Ski. He says 28 degrees or below are the needed temperatures to make snow.

"We've been hearing a lot of excitement, and we've been getting a lot of phone calls today, cause people have been noticing that we've started to make snow. And that's something that gets everybody excited," Rapisarda told WXPR news partner WAOW.

Snowriver Mountain Resort in Wakefield, which is owned by the same company as Granite Peak, also started snowmaking operations this weekend.

Ski Brule in Iron River also started snowmaking and has a target opening of November 21st.

As winters have changed, ski hills are having to rely more on snowmaking.

“If you see a snowmaker, thank a snowmaker, because they are the ones that bring the season to us," said Rapisarda.

Granite Peak also hopes to open around Thanksgiving if the temperatures can stay cool enough.

Some cross-country skiers were already able to get in some early skiing.

The Ironwood area got enough snow over the weekend for ABR Trails to open a loop for a single day this week.