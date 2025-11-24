Ski areas recognized as among the best

Cross country ski areas in the Western Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin get some special recognition.

A survey by USA Today put ABR Trails Foundation in Ironwood and Minocqua Winter Park in the top 10 cross country ski resorts in the country.

ABR Trails finished at number four on the list.

It was described as an 1,100-acre Nordic skiing center with over 60 miles of cross-country trails.

USA Today said ABR Trails Foundation's diverse trail system includes classic striding trails, combination skate and striding trails, snowshoeing trails, and trails for dog-pulled skijoring.

Minocqua Winter Park finished in 8th position.

USA Today said Minocqua Winter Park has over 50 miles of groomed trails traversing the region's glacier-carved terrain.

The park was described as having a good variety of beginner, intermediate, and advanced trails, which are groomed for both skate and classic skiing.