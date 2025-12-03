MECCA Winter Kickoff to help collect toys, showcase new maintenance building

Mercer is still cleaning up after a blizzard brought more than 30 inches of snow the area last week.

MECCA Trails has been working to groom that snow and get all its trails open for cross-country skiing.

Volunteer Mike Shouldice says while all that snow is promising for a good ski season, the storm also brought some challenges.

“With the heavy, wet snow that started and then the fluffy wet snow that landed on the trees, we had six volunteers out Monday opening up two of the trails, and we estimated that we had about 100 trees across the trail,” said Shouldice “We've got still a lot of work to do to get the trails in good condition.”

Shouldice expects they’ll have good conditions next week. Trails conditions are updated on its Facebook page and website.

MECCA got two trails rolled in time for its Winter Kick Off event tonight.

It’s in conjunction with the Mercer Chamber of Commerce Live at 5 event and co-hosted by the Mercer Fire & EMS Departments.

They’ll be serving appetizers and beverages. MECCA is asking people to bring unwrapped toys.

“All the Iron County fire departments put on a toy drive and people attending the open house and the Winter Kickoff are encouraged to bring a holiday gift for kids, infants through teens,” said Shouldice.

Shouldice says it’s also an open house for its new maintenance building.

“We had been saving and fundraising for several years and last year, we put up a heated maintenance building so our grooming equipment will be stored inside. It can melt off after a grooming event and be ready to go for the next day,” said Shouldice.

The Winter Kick Off Event is from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at the Chalet Trailhead at 4686N Fierick Road, Mercer.

