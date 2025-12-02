ABR Trails in Ironwood enjoys “mid-winter conditions” after Thanksgiving blizzard

Groomers for the Anderson Bluffs and River Trails Foundation have putting in hours of work to pack down and shaped the cross-country ski trails.

Right now, more than 40 km of trails are groomed and ready for skiing.

Operations Manager Matthew Shruck says trail conditions are great, especially for the beginning of December.

“We're being told that the conditions are perfect, that we have mid-winter conditions,” said Shruck. “To be able to say that we have mid-winter conditions before December even got to us is pretty amazing to say the least.”

Shruck says it’s hard to tell exactly how much snow they have given the snow drifts, but he estimates its close to 40.

One of the challenges getting all the trails open right now is the debris. Shruck says there are a lot of trees down.

“We are making progress, and we are very pleased with the trails that we have so far open, and we continue to make progress on that every single day,” said Shruck.

After the slow start to the last two winters, Shruck says ABR has been working to make the most of any snow they get.

Ahead of this season, they created a 7.5 km “Early Snow Loop” that is more level and has fewer branches over hanging it.

ABR was able to open that loop for a single day in early November with about five inches of snow.

“Sure enough, we had a few dozen skiers out that day. They enjoyed it, and unfortunately, that stint of snow didn't quite persist. But that's okay. That's part of early snow. You take it when you can,” said Shruck.

ABR Trails Foundation is currently raising money for phase two that will allow them to extend that early snow loop.

“We're very excited to just continue to make our trails that much better,” said Shruck. “If we can make them, not only better for skiers in how they enjoy them, but in the length of time that they can enjoy them, that's a win-win.”

Fortunately, ABR doesn’t have to depend on the early snow loop this season as winter is off to a great start.

Skiers have been hitting the trails since they opened last week.

“People are having a blast here. The ski community is just buzzing with excitement. We'd be happy to have everyone. We're just overjoyed with the great start to a ski season,” said Shruck.

This is the first ski season where the Anderson Bluffs and River Trails Foundation is operating the trail system after the previous owners, Eric Anderson and Angela Santini, donated the ownership to the foundation. Shruck says Eric is still around and still grooming this season.

