They spent decades building a successful Nordic ski center. Now, they’re giving it away to preserve it for future generations.

On a rainy October day, ABR Trails in Ironwood is quiet.

Eric Anderson and Jay Sween sit at a table inside the ski chalet. No one is out on the trails this day, but that will change soon enough.

“I wish you could be here like on a, not like a crazy busy day, but just a normal weekend when there's 500 or 600 people coming in and out. They're not here for the whole day, of course, but the tables are full, and the trail heads got people around it, and people on the trails and just kind of feel that buzz, it's been referred to as the ABR vibe, but it's totally different than a lot of other touring centers. It's hard to describe it,” said Anderson.

It’s a feeling he and his wife Angela have worked hard to create in the year’s they’ve been running it.

Active Backwoods Retreat

ABR or Active Backwoods Retreat was started by Anderson and his father Dave in 1995.

Back then there were 13 kilometers of ski trails, and the goal was to create a silent sports business that got people outside for all types of activities.

Anderson said they were planning to do tours to Europe, mountain biking, rock climbing, and kayak trips around Lake Superior.

“It became too busy with the ski trails and the kayaking was the only thing left. We did that for a couple years, did kayak tours and sold kayaks,” said Anderson. “Then the summer business was just too much, so we just concentrated on ski trails, and kind of glad we did. It seems really where our passion is.”

There are now more than 100 kilometers of trails on private and leased land that ABR grooms.

Every year, Eric and Angela welcome skiers back.

Meeting new people and seeing families that he’s watch grow up on the trails has been one of Anderson’s favorite parts of running this business.

“I think the biggest reward is seeing all the smiling faces,” said Anderson. “They're coming here to recreate. We give them a good set of trails to ski on. We’re nice to them and that makes them happy, and that makes us happy.”

Anderson loves ABR and the people that come visit.

It’s been with that, his health, and his wife in mind, that he’s been thinking and planning for the future.

Planning for the future

About six years ago on the day of the employee Christmas party, Anderson had a heart failure.

“I missed the party, but after recovering Angela's like, ‘There's no way I'm going to run this business [alone].’ And we got to make a plan.”

Anderson decided to create a non-profit foundation and will be donating ABR Trails to it.

He says it was an easy decision.

“Some don't believe it. But I mean, what would the choices be? Do what? Buy a big camper that I'm not going to use, or a boat or a vacation home,” said Anderson. “We don't have any kids, so we don't have to worry about leaving them any assets. We really didn't want it to get used for something else. So, to ensure that it gets used like we want it to, the foundation was an easy choice.”

An easy choice, but not an easy process.

They’ve spent much of the last six years talking to lawyers, setting up the Anderson Bluffs and River Trails Foundation, and forming a board of directors.

This year will be a transition year. It’ll be the last one with Eric and Angela at the helm before the recently hired Executive Director Jay Sween takes over.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR Anderson Bluff and River Trails Foundation Executive Director and ABR Trails Co-Owner Eric Anderson. This will be Eric and Angela's last year as co-owners of ABR. They'll be stepping back, but still part of ABR.

Sween has been skiing at ABR since the early 2000s and says he’s humbled to be in this position.

“Every time you come to ABR, you know you're going to get amazing grooming, amazing trails, and two of the most friendly people you've ever dealt with at all, in Eric and Angela. They remember your name. They remember everything about you. It's amazing,” said Sween.

The same, but different

Part of Sween’s job will be making sure the grooming and that “ABR vibe” and atmosphere remains at the standard it’s at right now.

He’ll also focused on other ways to expand ABR, like getting more involved in the community, hosting events in the summer months, and updating ABR’s digital presence like offering online bookings.

“The primary focus will always be on skiing. That’s, to me, the most important part, because that's what people do expect,” said Sween. “People love to ski here and again, that the atmosphere, the friendly customer, welcoming atmosphere, is really important.”

Anderson and Sween acknowledge the transition won’t be without challenges. Things like modernizing without losing its charm and finding ways for people to use ABR in the summer. But it’s a challenge Sween is up for.

To help meet those challenges, the ABR Trails Foundation is currently accepting donations to help the long-term vision.

“We are going to have capital expenditures. At some point, we look at wanting to expand the size of the chalet or build a new chalet. I know we've got a piston bully fund. Good grooming takes piston bullies. Piston bullies are expensive,” said Sween.

You can learn more about the Anderson Bluffs and Trails Foundation work and how to contribute on the foundation website. Trail and grooming updates will still be available at ABRski.com.

Ultimately, Sween hopes people recognize the gift that Eric and Angela are giving to people.

One that may be shocking, but not surprising if you know them.

“They've invested in this place, and they care about it. They care about all the people, and that comes across more than anything else about the skiing,” said Sween. “The skiing is amazing, but the care that they have for the customers and the people and what they do is even more amazing.”

Anderson is looking forward to seeing ABR grow.

He also wants to make sure people know that just because he and Angela won’t be running the place as of April 1st, it doesn’t mean they won’t still be around.

“We're just kind of stepping back. We won't be behind the desk every day, and we won't be counting the money at night, but we'll still be around and the we don't want people to think that we're, you know, we're just closing the doors and walking away. We believe in the foundation, and we'll be supporting them however we have to,” said Anderson.

And of course, they hope it won’t be too much longer that they have to wait for the trails to open as even on a rainy day there’s signs winter isn’t too far away.

“If you look outside right now, the rain turned to snow,” Anderson said as he points out the window.

The forecast called for a couple inches, the first measurable snow of the season. Sween plans to take advantage and get in his first ski of the season.

It’s perhaps a further sign that even as there are changes ahead for ABR Trails, the heart of it will remain the same.

“We used to do that when we were young, I mean younger, my wife and I, first snow, just run out there. So, it's nice to see the energy that Jay has,” said Anderson.