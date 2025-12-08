Iron County snowmobile trails to open Tuesday, some sections still closed due to storm damage

The Iron County snowmobile trail system opens Tuesday, December 9th at 7:00 a.m.

The county forestry and parks department says trail conditions vary widely throughout the county with early season riding conditions as the clubs and department work to get all trails in safe, rideable condition.

Trails 17 and 8 are the only two that will open in the Mercer area. The Mercer Area Sno-goers have been working through extensive storm damage following the Thanksgiving blizzard.

Trails in the White Thunder Riders area in northern Iron County are mostly open other than the marsh trails which are also being worked.

The Forestry Dept. Is working on Trail 7. It should be groomed Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

Riders should stay off the water. The ice is not safe at this time.

“Thank you to the wonderful club members and all of the volunteers who came and helped get the trees and brush cleared. There is still more work to be done so reach out to the clubs if you can give them a hand,” the Iron County Forestry Department said in a Facebook post announcing the opening.

The department reminds snowmobilers to “always ride right, ride safe, and ride sober.”

Iron County is the first northern Wisconsin County to open snowmobile trails this season. Dane County opened up some of its trails over the weekend.

