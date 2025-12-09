“It’s been a real mess”: Snowmobile clubs work through storm damage to get trails open

The snow on the ground is giving snowmobilers hope that the trails will be open longer this year.

A few Northwoods counties were able to open trails for a couple weeks last year and none were open the year before that.

The Thanksgiving snowstorm brought much needed snow, but also quite a few challenges.

Don Zander has been a Boulder Junction Snowmobile Club member for 20 years and is the current club president.

He describes the trails following the Thanksgiving storm among the worst he’s ever seen them.

“Turns out this was like the perfect storm. Nobody's seen anything like it,” said Zander. “We had the rain, and then the wet snow, and then a lot of snow, and then a lot of wind, and then the wind started knocking stuff down, and the weight of the snow in the trees.”

Volunteers have been out for a week straight with chainsaws, backhoes, and skid steers clearing the trees. Neighboring clubs have helped out and local businesses have provided equipment, meals, and even discounted lodging for volunteers.

While the increase in volunteers over the weekend helped, progress has been slow.

“Every place where there's young sapling type trees, they're bent over from the weight, and they're right into the trail, making it totally impassable,” said Zander. “Some places you couldn't even walk through on the trail because it's just solid.”

Despite the pains this snowstorm brought, Zander is excited to have snow on the ground and with it a more promising snowmobile season ahead.

“This is as good as snow as we've had in a long time. We're looking forward to getting open,” he said.

Trails managed by Bo-Boen’s Snowmobile Club in St. Germain fared much better in the storm.

Trail Boss Fred Suchy says they didn’t have as many trees to deal with, but there are some sections that could use more snow.

“We got everything we needed to get up so that the trails could be utilized once we get more snow,” said Suchy. “I think we need more snow in certain places.”

Like Zander, Suchy is excited by this year’s better winter outlook and hopes people can be riding again soon.

“When the people are smiling, and there's people up here, and restaurants are full, the gas stations are full, and motels got heads in beds, it's ready to go,” said Suchy. “That's what I like to see. I like to see all that. It's awesome.”

Just because gates may be open right now, doesn’t mean trails are open.

Clubs are reminding snowmobilers to stay off the trails until they’re officially open. Failure to do so could result in permanent closure of some sections.

