Reward offered to help solve pelican shootings

Wildlife experts say protected birds, American White Pelicans, have been repeatedly getting shot in Wisconsin.

National animal protection groups are now stepping in, hoping to put an end to what they call senseless and illegal killings.

With a $2,500 reward being offered to help catch whoever is responsible.

“This is our lovely pelican. He’s from Ashland...unusual, because they don’t normally migrate through that area," says Marge Gibson, Raptor Education Group Founder and Director.

For months, a lone pelican at Maslowski Beach captured the hearts of residents—not just for its beauty, but for the mystery surrounding it.

Why was it alone, and why did it stay behind even as winter temperatures dropped?

As the cold intensified, the Wisconsin DNR intervened.

On December 3rd, conservation biologist Ryan Brady captured the pelican and brought it to the Raptor Education Group in Antigo.

Gibson told me it was in critical condition—suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, lead poisoning, and frostbites on its beak and feet.

"You can see here that the caruncle of his beak was ruptured. It doesn't go back together the way it should, but it is slowly improving," adding that, "they’re incredible birds, and to see them shot—it’s really difficult.”

Animal Wellness Action President Wayne Pacelle says this case reflects a larger and troubling pattern.

"A single facility receiving seven shot pelicans. You can imagine how many were shot and never recovered. This suggests a complete disregard for the law," says Pacelle.

Now, Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of whoever is illegally shooting white pelicans in Wisconsin.

"Someone out there knows who's doing this. Coming forward isn't betraying someone...it's stopping someone who's already broken the law and could escalate," says Gibson.

And while this pelican is recovering at Raptor Education Group there is currently a group of 6 to 7 pelicans who are visually wounded and unreachable in Neenah.

"And they're dying slowly in front of people's eyes. This is not something that we are used to in our society and yet there it is. Again they're pelicans, protected species," Gibson emphasizing," It's really important that this nonsense stops."

They hope anybody with any information would come forward, as pelicans are a protected species in the United States and shooting them is a federal offense.

Wisconsin DNR Tip Line: 1-800-847-9367

Animal Wellness Tip Email: animalcrueltytips@animalwellness.org